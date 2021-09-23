NewsLocalHope that TUS Airways will schedule direct Paphos-Athens flights

Hope that TUS Airways will schedule direct Paphos-Athens flights

Paphos residents are hoping TUS Airways will soon respond positively to their call for direct flights from the coastal city to Athens to be scheduled before the year’s end.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that apart from organized groups of society local MPs have also contacted the airliner which has recently reclaimed its license to request such a route.

Mainly because of the rising number of students from Paphos to universities in Greece and the lack of a steady direct connection causes great inconvenience.

The distance from Paphos to Larnaca Airport where all flights to Greece’s Venizelos airport take place these days is over two hours long, afterall.

Organized citizens have also pointed out to representatives of TUS Airways the very strong and year-round demand by Paphos travelers for this route.

Each flight will be full, they argued, while TUS will be credited with being the only airline that has fulfilled the universal demand of the citizens of Paphos district.

 

By Annie Charalambous
