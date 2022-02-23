NewsLocalPressure on policemen to issue fines

Pressure on policemen to issue fines

Police
Police

The Municipality of Nicosia is placing pressure on policemen to issue fines, something that is causing reactions among the staff. It seems that the Municipality has also placed pressure for specific targets regarding the number of fines issued by policemen. However, the traffic policemen point out that they want to issue fines when needed and not in order to reach some targets.

An employee of the Municipality told Phileleftheros that the policemen do not want to play the role of bill collectors but, as he said, it is not certain that they all will be able to stand the indirect pressure.

At a first stage, the Municipality raised an issue of “increasing productivity,” and when clarifications were asked, they were indirectly told that fines must increase.

