The Statistical Service of Cyprus is organizing a press conference for the Census of Population and Housing on Monday, 4 October 2021 at 11:00am, in the Conference Hall at the ground floor of the Ministry of Finance.

The aim of the press conference is to inform the media about the purpose of the Census of Population, the methods and duration of data collection, as well as the information that will be requested, while the public will be urged to cooperate with the enumerators.