NewsLocalPresident's spokesman says reshuffle next week

President’s spokesman says reshuffle next week

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Victoras Papadopoulos, Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, said that at the beginning of next week and before leaving from Brussels on Wednesday, President Anastasiades will announce the composition of the new government.

He added that despite the decision of the parties of the opposition not to participate in the government, the President is satisfied since the opposition appeared ready to cooperate in the House of the Representatives.

He noted that the President wants dialogue and does not want the parties to abandon their positions.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident’s operation completed successfully
Next articleProposal to purchase electric scooters for Paphos traffic service

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros