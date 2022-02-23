NewsLocalPresident's meeting with UAE Crown Prince cancelled due to situation in Ukraine

President’s meeting with UAE Crown Prince cancelled due to situation in Ukraine

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades’ meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan,  that was going to take place on Wednesday at the palace in Abu Dhabi, has been cancelled due to the turmoil and the rapid developments taking place in Ukraine.

A press release issued by the Cypriot Presidency said that the Crown Prince is having on Wednesday a series of extraordinary meetings concerning the repercussions of the situation regarding Ukraine on the UAE and the countries of the region.

As a result the scheduled meeting with the President was cancelled at the Crown Prince’s request.

(CNA)

By gavriella
