Presidential candidate Averof Neofytou promises government with 50% women

President of ruling DISY and presidential candidate Averof Neofytou presented his proposals during a pre-conference of the Democratic Rally entitled “The Woman in the Epicenter.”

Averof Neofytou proposed complete equality in the participation in the government and in the decision-making centers, as well as a package of comprehensive political support of women.

The event was co-organized with the New Scientists Organization and was part of the dialogue with the society.

Speaking during the event, House Speaker Annita Demetriou said that women are asked to fight for equal opportunities, to break stereotypes, to face prejudices and every victorious step is a victory for the Democracy and the whole society.

Averof Neofytou focused on what the current government has achieved on the issue of equality, like the children’s dowry, the extension of maternity leave, the paid paternity leave but also his own vision to cover the gap in salaries, the insufficient representation of women in public life, in the economy and in science.