President wishes TCs and all Muslims on Ramazan Bayram

President Anastasiades expressed wishes of health, peace and prosperity to Turkish Cypriots and all Muslims, on the occasion of the three day celebration of Ramazan Bayram, or Sweets Holiday, starting tomorrow.

In a message on Twitter in both English and Turkish, the President says:

‘I send my best wishes to our Turkish-Cypriot compatriots and to all Muslims in Cyprus and throughout the world, celebrating Eid Al Fitr. I hope it brings health, prosperity and peace to all. Eid Mubarak (Ηappy Holidays).