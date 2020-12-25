President urges caution in Christmas Message ahead of vaccine arrival

President Nicos Anastasiades took to social media on Christmas morning to wish the public good health ahead of the arrival of the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab on Boxing Day.

“On the day of this year’s challenging Christmas, I wish you all health above all. Let us take extra care today of ourselves and those around us,” he said.

He added that the country can now be hopeful in view of the first batch of vaccines expected to arrive this weekend.

“Remember that in the coming days hope becomes tangible. We are ready to welcome the vaccine, the scientific community’s gift to humanity. We are ready to start building step by step the wall that will cut off the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

President Anastasiades is scheduled to get Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine on live television on Monday morning as part of efforts to convince the public the jab is safe.

Inoculations in Cyprus are to start this Sunday, with residents of elderly homes and their caretakers given top priority.

Cyprus announced yesterday the death of another three people from the virus, raising the toll to 107.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new cases shows no signs of slowing down with 433 announced yesterday from PCR tests and another 154 from rapid antigen tests, raising the total of confirmed infections on the island since the start of the pandemic to 19,316.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that a total of 142 people with Covid are being treated in the island’s hospitals, 34 of whom are in serious condition.

