President-UNSG Special Representative discuss informal meeting on Cyprus, UNFICYP renewal

The informal meeting on Cyprus to be convened by UN Secretary General most likely in February in New York and the renewal of UNFICYP was on the agenda of a meeting, President Anastasiades had Wednesday morning with Secretary General`s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, ahead of her briefing to the UN Security Council, next week.

Deputy Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas told the press that the President and Spehar exchanged views on the Cyprus issue, in the presence of Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Spehar is expected to brief the UNSC on January 19th.

Spehar also met with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

Leaders of both communities met on Monday with UN Secretary General’s special envoy, Jane Holl Lute, laying the groundwork for a possible informal five-party meeting.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)