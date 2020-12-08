President to meet with members of Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will meet this afternoon with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee on the coronavirus during which they will assess the current epidemiological situation on the island.

The meeting takes place ahead of the decisions that need to be taken until Friday.

Head of the Scientific Advisory Committee and Assistant Professor, Internal Medicine & Infection Prevention and Control at the European University Cyprus, Constantinos Tsioutis told CNA that the members of the Committee will make suggestions, explain the reasoning behind their suggestions, will listen to the concerns expressed by the authorities and give a detailed explanation of the epidemiological data.

He said that Cyprus must return to the indicators recorded in September when it was the safest country in Europe.

Asked if a lockdown would be imposed in case the situation deteriorated, he said that this is a remote possibility.

Tsioutis told CNA that there is a slight improvement in the epidemiological picture of Cyprus but the situation remains critical and urged the public to limit contacts, as this and other measures seem to be working.

Asked if additional measures will be needed, he said that the suggestions of the Committee will be to maintain the measures as they are and to discuss, based on the data of the last days, whether to take some stricter measures in the areas where there are more problems.

