Insider Business President to lay foundation stone for Cyprus LNG Import Terminal

President to lay foundation stone for Cyprus LNG Import Terminal

 

 

In a ceremony on July 9, President Nicos Anastasiades will lay the foundation stone of Cyprus LNG Import Terminal, which will pave the way for the import of natural gas to Cyprus.

The largest energy project in the Cyprus Republic, is expected to be completed within two years and reduce the price of electricity for Cypriot consumers and the economy.

Τhe Natural Gas Infrastructure Company of Cyprus (ETYFA) has issued on June 3, the notice to proceed with the Consortium that was awarded the works of the Cyprus LNG Import Terminal. By accepting the notice, the parties of the Consortium declare their commitment and their ability to deliver the natural gas infrastructure for electricity purposes within the specified schedule.

The project was undertaken by the international consortium JV China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd, and METRON S.A., with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and Wilhelmsen Ship Management Limited.

The total project budget is €289m. Part of this capital expenditure will be covered by the European Union, namely €101m in the form of a grant through the “Connecting Europe Facility”. Another €43m were provided as equity capital by the Cyprus Electricity Authority, while the remaining amount will be financed by borrowing on favourable terms.

European Investment Bank’s (EIB) has also approved the amount of €150m to fund the construction of a project and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) another €80m funding, of a 20-year duration.

The infrastructure development project in Vasilikos will include an LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a jetty, mooring facilities, a pipeline on the jetty and other onshore and offshore related infrastructure.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleWizz Air starts using Larnaca airport as base
Next articleCMP resumes excavations on Thursday

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus’ current account further deteriorates in Q1 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The current account of Cyprus recorded a significant deterioration in the first quarter of 2020, while the international investment position of Cyprus marked a...
Read more
World

BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated...
Read more
Local

Lakatamia tragedy autopsy shows murder – suicide

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Christakis Christodoulou and Niki Sieftali died from internal bleeding from single gunshot wounds -- the man in his chest and the woman near her...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33 year old man to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty on drug charges involving...
Read more
in-cyprus

CMP resumes excavations on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    CMP, the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus will resume its excavations on both sides of the island on Thursday. The operations were suspended...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

INVEST CYPRUS: Quality Investments for the Country

Andreas Nicolaides -
The facts may have changed the Cyprus Investment promotion agency's action plan, but not the main core of its efforts, the attraction of quality...
Read more
Business

Industrial production down by 10.6% in first four months of 2020, by 35.3% in April

Josephine Koumettou -
Industrial production was down by 10.6% on an annual basis in the first four months of the year, while it fell by 35.3% in...
Read more
Business

Fuel sales bounce back following easing of lockdown

Josephine Koumettou -
Fuel sales returned to a recovery path in May when the easing of lockdown measures began in Cyprus. According to data published by the Statistical...
Read more
Business

Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company secures €80 million financing by EBRD

Josephine Koumettou -
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) gave the green light for 80 million euros funding to the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company of Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros