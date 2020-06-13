News Local President to discuss Turkish EEZ actions, covid with Von Der Leyen

President to discuss Turkish EEZ actions, covid with Von Der Leyen

President Anastasiades raises Cyprus issue and halloumi case during meeting with Von Der Leyen

 

President Anastasiades will put the issue of Turkish illegal actions in the Cyprus EEZ and the Eastern Mediterranean as a whole, to European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, during a phone conversation in the framework of his round of contacts with EU officials.

According to a written statement by spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, Anastasiades will speak to Von Der Leyen tomorrow afternoon.

They will also exchange views on aspects of managing the coronavirus pandemic, while President Anastasiades will refer to Cyprus’ successful outcome and the current situation on the island.

They are also expected to discuss the ΕU’s fiscal Framework and recovery programme.

By Constantinos Tsintas
