President to discuss phase 3 with scientific advisors on Tuesday

The team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak are due to hold a new meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday to discuss phase three of the lockdown exit strategy, CNA reports.

Included in phase three — from June 9 to July 13 — is the opening of the airports, gyms, open air cinemas and theatres among other.

Decisions are expected to be taken on when nurseries and kindergartens will reopen.

CNA said the meeting will also assess phase two. Experts are also expected to discuss what measures should be in place once phase three ends.