President to brief National Council on talks with France’s Macron

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday briefs National Council members on his recent talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. These focused on Turkey’s latest provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The President and participating political party leaders are also set to also exchange views on the state of play in Greco-Turkish relations amid tensions in the Aegean.

Last week, Macron said that it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

And that he wanted more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space.