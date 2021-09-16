President to attend EUMED and UN General Assembly

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades heads to Athens on Thursday to attend the EUMED Summit, which will take place on 17 September. The President will then travel to New York for the UN General Assembly and his meeting with the Organization’s Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos told the press Wednesday that the Summit of the southern countries of the European Union, EUMED, will be held for the first time with the participation of Slovenia and Croatia and will be attended by the Heads of State or Government of the participating countries.

On the agenda of the summit, he said, are the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and efforts to bring about peace, security and stability, the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Tunisia, migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU’s Southern Neighborhood policy, digital transformation and the green economy, climate change, and other issues on the European agenda.

He added that the Plenary Session will be followed by a working dinner during which the leaders will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and hybrid threats.

Pelekanos said that during the Summit, President Anastasiades will brief his counterparts on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.

He said that on 16 September the President will attend a dinner with members of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

The President, said Pelekanos, will then head to New York, where he will address the UN General Assembly and have a meeting with the UN Secretary General.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, President Anastasiades will hold contacts with foreign leaders, as well as with organizations operating in the United States, the Government Spokesman said.