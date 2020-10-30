President to announce measures aiming to combat corruption next week

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, said on Friday that he will announce next week measures with regard to issues related to combating corruption.

In statements in Yeroskipou, Paphos, and invited to comment on the people`s reaction against corruption, Anastasiades said that the fury expressed by the people is justified.

He noted that any mistakes do not only concern the government, adding that there has been an exploitation by everyone including businesspeople, law offices and accountancy firms.

He assured the people of Cyprus that “we will do ourselves no favours”, adding that the four-member committee which has been appointed by the Attorney General as regards the Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Programme examines the issue thoroughly and will present its findings.

Moreover he said that the Police have been conducting investigations and there will be no discounts for anyone.

The most important thing is that next week I will announce a series of measures related either to bills which are before the parliament or other measures that will restore the negative image of Cyprus so that we will gradually overcome this problem, he noted.

Anastasiades also assured that he will give instructions so that regulations related to the demands of a group promoting the cultural and environmental heritage of Yeroskipou will be entirely implemented.

The group handed over to Anastasiades a petition stressing the need to save ancient Hierokepía where antiquities have been found, and where the Archbishopric has been planning to build a hotel.

(CNA)