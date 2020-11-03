President to announce additional covid-19 preventive measures on Wednesday

Cyprus is bracing for a mini lockdown to be announced by President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday since the epidemiological situation shows that covid-19 cases are alarmingly on the rise.

Cyprus has seen a 400% increase in infections in the last two to three weeks.

This has prompted Heath Minister Constantinos Ioannou to hold an emergency meeting on Monday with epidemiologists who submitted proposals on a series of additional measures to curb the spread.

The Minister is to present a new package of measures before the Council of Ministers on Wednesday for final decisions, according to informed sources.

And President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to address the nation before the end of the day.

The clear message to be sent is that the situation is critical after the three-digit number of cases recorded on a daily basis over the past weeks.

One source said the first step will be extending the restrictive measures currently applied in Limassol and Paphos to include other districts, plus further measures were also possible for the two districts where the situation is extremely disturbing.

The measures already in force in Limassol and Paphos, and expected to be imposed island-wide, are the closing of restaurants and bars at 22:30 with delivery services available after that time.

In addition, a curfew from 2300 till 0500 the next morning excluding emergencies, the suspension of all afternoon sports and social activities for children under the age of 18, and the suspension of all sports championships for the under 18 age group.

Island-wide measures currently in effect are wearing a mask at all times in indoor and outdoor public places, private gatherings for up to 10 persons and seating limitations for restaurants.

In addition, religious congregations should be carried out according to protocols, sports events without spectators, cinema and theatre hall restrictions to half their seating capacity, restrictions for weddings and baptisms, and special hours reserved for the elderly and the disabled at shops.