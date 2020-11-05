News Local President stresses need for rehabilitation penalties for juvenile offenders

President stresses need for rehabilitation penalties for juvenile offenders

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has stressed the need for rehabilitation penalties instead of punishment sentences for juvenile offenders, noting the the government aims at accelerating the procedures for amending relevant law and policies that will change the stance towards young people and children, who need protection and more help by the state.

Anastasiades, who received on Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, the Cypriot Commissioner`s for Children`s Rights 2019 Annual Report expressed the belief that Cyprus will soon adopt a legislation with a view to address juvenile offenders properly in a more friendly environment with rehabilitation penalties instead of punishment sentences. He went on to say that the Cyprus House of Representatives is also working towards this direction.

On her part, Commissioner for Children`s Rights Despo Michaelidou noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic problems have increased and that a lot of things must be done with a view to promoting children`s rights. Moreover she stressed the need for the House to approve the bill for the establishment of a system of penal justice for children that will act preventively with correctional rather than punitive penalties.

She also warned that children will be the ones who will be mostly affected by the measures against COVID-19 and need to be especially protected.

She said that her office remains vigilant to address any developments accordingly.

(CNA)

