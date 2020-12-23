News Local President says he is not afraid of transparency regarding golden passports

I do not intend to endanger or undermine the work of the Research Committee or any other research that the Attorney General will deem necessary to conduct, in order to satisfy the petty-politic expediencies of anyone, President Anastasiades said.

The statement was made in view of the forthcoming release of a report by Securities and Exchange Commissioner Demetra Kalorigou, investigating possible criminal offences in connection with the golden passports’ case and the naturalizations.

In this way the President tried to reply to the claim that he and his government do not want transparency and are supposedly afraid of the release of the report.

(philenews)

By gavriella
