President: Registration of halloumi as PDO will help increase exports

The President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, welcomed a decision by the European Commission, to be announced next Monday concerning the registration of halloumi as a product with protected designation of origin PDO, saying this will help increase exports.

EU committee responsible for examining the application for the registration of traditional Cypriot halloumi cheese as a protected designation of origin (PDO) met on Friday, in Brussels, and there was a positive response from all EU member states. The final decision will be announced on Monday.

During his visit in Limassol, on Saturday, President Anastasiades commented on the issue saying that it was quite a difficult effort and “a difficult struggle, characterized, unfortunately, also by political expediencies.”

He said that he hoped the final decision on the registration to be announced on Monday, adding that halloumi is an important product for the Cypriot economy. The registration of halloumi as PDO will contribute significantly to the protection of the product, and will also increase exports, he concluded.

(CNA)