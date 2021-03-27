News Local President: Registration of halloumi as PDO will help increase exports

President: Registration of halloumi as PDO will help increase exports

The President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, welcomed a decision by the European Commission, to be announced next Monday concerning the registration of halloumi as a product with protected designation of origin PDO, saying this will help increase exports.

EU committee responsible for examining the application for the registration of traditional Cypriot halloumi cheese as a protected designation of origin (PDO) met on Friday, in Brussels, and there was a positive response from all EU member states. The final decision will be announced on Monday.

During his visit in Limassol, on Saturday, President Anastasiades commented on the issue saying that it was quite a difficult effort and “a difficult struggle, characterized, unfortunately, also by political expediencies.”

He said that he hoped the final decision on the registration to be announced on Monday, adding that halloumi is an important product for the Cypriot economy. The registration of halloumi as PDO will contribute significantly to the protection of the product, and will also increase exports, he concluded.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleFitch affirms Cyprus’ rating at ‘BBB-‘ citing challenges
Next articlePresident: Development projects and vaccinations to kickstart economy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 250,...
Read more
Local

“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

gavriella -
A protest march entitled “OS Dame” meaning “Up to Here” is currently taking place in Nicosia, from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace. The...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Thieves go into a house from balcony and steal jewelry

gavriella -
The Police in Paphos are investigating a case of breaking into a house and stealing jewelry. According to the Police, yesterday a woman from Emba...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros