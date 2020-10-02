President receives congratulatory letters for Cyprus’ Independence Day

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent President Nicos Anastasiades a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Cyprus Independence Day, October 1st, CNA reported. According to an announcement by the Director of the President’s Press Office, Victoras Papadopoulos, the President received letters from the Heads of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, namely US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emanuel Macron, President of China Xi Jinping and Queen Elizabeth of the UK. Congratulatory letters were also received by the King of Spain Felipe VI, the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and other foreign leaders.