President receives annual report of Commissioner for Children’s rights

President Anastasiades today received the annual report of the Commissioner for Children’s rights Despo Michaelidou Livaniou, for 2020.

The Commissioner pointed out that the report was submitted with delay due to several problems of Covid-19. She noted that the virus affected the children who suffered multiple reductions to their rights and mainly consequences to their world. She pointed out that this is a sector where special attention must be placed.

She said that children have other needs and for this reason her Office mainly focused on actions and interventions aiming to protect the mental and holistic health of children.

She added that from various researches conducted the children complained because their needs were not taken into consideration when decisions were made. So, she also referred to the need for a policy focusing on children that will improve their life.