President ready to meet Turkish Cypriot leader to discuss Cyprus problem

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades expressed on Thursday his readiness to meet at any time with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, to discuss with him the Cyprus problem and the confidence building measures (CBMs) which Anastasiades has suggested.

Anastasiades and Tatar spoke on Thursday morning, during a teleconference in which the UNSG`s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, and the negotiators of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot side, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ergün Olgun, also participated.

Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said that the President expressed during the teleconference his satisfaction over the reopening of the crossing points in Cyprus as of Friday June 4, as they were operating before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and congratulated both the two negotiators and the members of the bicommunal Technical Committee for their work and their constructive contribution that led to the agreement. Moreover, he thanked Spehar for her own and the UN contribution.

Koushos noted ” that the President of the Republic said that he is ready to meet at any time with the Turkish Cypriot leader to discuss both the confidence building measures he has proposed and are related to the fenced-off city of Varosha, the airport in Tympou and the port of Famagusta, as well as the Cyprus problem in general and its settlement through negotiations.”

According to Koushos, on his part, “Tatar expressed his satisfaction over the reopening of the crossing points, while Spehar thanked the two leaders as well as the negotiators and the members of the Technical Committee about their cooperation and the positive outcome they have reached.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.