President promises 400 million euros for mountain communities

During a press conference for the projects and policies on the development of mountain communities, President Anastasiades referred to the “National Strategy on the Development of Mountain Communities” that has been drawn for the first time in the history of the Republic of Cyprus, noting also that a specific Commissioner will be appointed to monitor the implementation of the projects.

As he said, the target is to revive the mountain areas and turn them into attractive living spaces for new families, investors, and businessmen.

He noted that the whole planning includes more than 300 actions that have to be implemented until the end of 2030 and the total budget will be 400 million euros.

He said that so far 24 projects have been completed in the 113 communities of Troodos, another 49 projects are in process while tenders will be soon announced for another 10 projects.

Moreover, he added that a new annual allowance will be given in support of people living more than 40 kilometers from the urban center.