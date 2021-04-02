InsiderEconomyPresident promises 400 million euros for mountain communities

President promises 400 million euros for mountain communities

During a press conference for the projects and policies on the development of mountain communities, President Anastasiades referred to the “National Strategy on the Development of Mountain Communities” that has been drawn for the first time in the history of the Republic of Cyprus, noting also that a specific Commissioner will be appointed to monitor the implementation of the projects.

As he said, the target is to revive the mountain areas and turn them into attractive living spaces for new families, investors, and businessmen.

He noted that the whole planning includes more than 300 actions that have to be implemented until the end of 2030 and the total budget will be 400 million euros.

He said that so far 24 projects have been completed in the 113 communities of Troodos, another 49 projects are in process while tenders will be soon announced for another 10 projects.

Moreover, he added that a new annual allowance will be given in support of people living more than 40 kilometers from the urban center.

By gavriella
Previous articleBig tire waste management system to come to Ypsonas
Next article20 students of Lanition Lyceum test positive to COVID, 150 in quarantine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros