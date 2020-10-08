President on Varosha: We will not remain inactive

The decision of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot regime to expand the use of part of the coastal front of the fenced-off town of Famagusta is illegal and a blatant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions, and the Republic of Cyprus has already reported these violations, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has stated.

“I consider the decision of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot regime to expand the use of part of the coastal front of the fenced-off town of Famagusta, as illegal and a blatant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992),” President Anastasiades said in a written statement.

He added that “the Republic of Cyprus has not and will not remain inactive” and that “it has already reported these violations to the Security Council and its five Permanent Members, to the UN Secretary General, the heads of the EU institutions, the leaders of the Union’s member states, and all international forums, in which the Republic of Cyprus participates.”

“At the same time, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot regime are called upon to comply with Security Council decisions and UN resolutions, and everything included in the recent European Council Conclusions, terminating unilateral illegal actions, in order to allow for a new initiative on behalf of the UN Secretary General, aiming at the definitive solution of the Cyprus problem, in the framework of everything that has been agreed upon, and stipulated by numerous UN resolutions and UN Security Council decisions, and in the framework of European principles and values,” he pointed out.

(CNA)