President of the Republic signs Book of Condolences at the UAE Embassy

President of the Republic Mr Nicos Anastasiades signed today the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates for the death of the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al- Nahyan.

In the book of condolences the President wrote the following:

«On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend to the bereaved Royal Family, the Government and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates, our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy.

Sheikh Khalifa, as a visionary statesman and a true humanitarian, worked incessantly towards the future of the country, marking its distinguished position in the world. He will always be remembered for His deep sense of commitment to the welfare of His people and the interests of future generations, as well as for transforming the United Arab Emirates, with its unique cultural heritage, into the pioneering, modern and prosperous country it is today.

In honouring His memory, I remain committed to strengthening the long-standing ties between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates and the friendly relations of our people, while projecting our shared strategic interests to the benefit of regional stability and prosperity.

May His soul rest in peace and His legacy forever be remembered.»