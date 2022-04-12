NewsLocalPresident of the Republic receives UN Assistant Secretary-General

President of the Republic receives UN Assistant Secretary-General

Miroslav
The President of the Republic Mr Nicos Anastasiades received today, at the Presidential Palace, the UN Assistant Secretary-General Mr Miroslav Jenča.

After the meeting Mr Jenča told reporters that with President Anastasiades «we had a very frank, a very open and constructive discussion. I am going to meet also with Mr Tatar later on today. I would also like to stress that the UN remain committed in continuing its support to the sides in the search of a solution of the Cyprus issue.

I would also like to reiterate the words of the Secretary General, that it is very important to create a conducive environment to seek, to find a settlement and avoid any unilateral steps that might hamper those efforts».

By gavriella
