President of Slovenia on an official visit to Cyprus

President of Slovenia Borut Pahor on Tuesday kicks off an official visit to Cyprus.

He is scheduled to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades to discuss bilateral relations and ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Cyprus issue as well as an exchange of views on the role small EU member states can play for the future of Europe are also on the agenda according to an official announcement in Nicosia.

Anastasiades will brief his Slovenian counterpart on Turkey`s provocative actions in the region and elaborate on his ongoing efforts to resume the UN-brokered peace process and Confidence Building Measures proposed by the Greek Cypriot side.

The Slovenian President will also meet with House Speaker Annita Demetriou in Nicosia.

He will then visit Limassol to meet with the coastal city’s Mayor as well as with the Rector of the Cyprus University of Technology.

Pahor will also participate in a discussion with students on the future of Europe.

By Annie Charalambous
