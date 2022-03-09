NewsLocalPresident of Parents’ Association arrested for stealing money

President of Parents’ Association arrested for stealing money

The Limassol CID today arrested a 30-year-old woman for a case of staling around 23,000 from the fund of a Kindergarten.

Specifically, on 4 March the cashier of the Parents’ Association filed a complaint saying that after checking the bank account of the association it was ascertained that an amount was missing. The association asked an accountant to proceed with auditing of the account and it was confirmed that 22,820 euros were missing. According to the cashier the person responsible for managing the receipts and payments of the fund is the association’s 30-year-old president.

The woman was arrested after a warrant was issued against her and when interrogated, she admitted guilt.

