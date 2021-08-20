InsiderEconomyPresident of Famagusta hoteliers says hotels in the area at 80% full

President of Famagusta hoteliers says hotels in the area at 80% full

Doros Takkas, President of the Famagusta Hoteliers, said that hotels in the area, meaning in Agia Napa and Protaras, are around 80% full.

He noted that given that Cyprus has been classified in the deep red category regarding Covid19, it is a small miracle that hotels have such a capacity.

He said that the Russian market is still the first regarding the hotels’ capacity and this is probably the reason that the Famagusta district is doing better than other districts in Cyprus. As he noted other markets are moving at lower levels since they had expected more tourists from the United Kingdom.

He concluded by noting that currently there are tourists from Central Europe, meaning Poland, Switzerland, and Germany and hopes are still high for September and October.

By gavriella
Previous articlePaphos hoteliers say hotels at 60% full
Next articleHouse President sends letter calling for action as regards human rights in Afghanistan

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros