President meets health experts on Wednesday to assess Covid-19 situation

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday morning meets with the island’s epidemiological team to assess the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebrations. This falls on May 2 this year.

The meeting, which falls on “World Health Day”, is under the shadow of record high new cases of coronavirus in Cyprus over the past couple of days.

Two deaths and 559 coronavirus cases were announced on Tuesday, while 205 people are in hospital, of whom 46 are in serious condition. Twenty-one patients are intubated and the Covid-19percent positive is over 1%.

At the same time, to mark “World health Day”, the President on Wednesday will also receive a delegation of the Cyprus Federation of Patients’ Unions at the presidential palace.

Later in the day, he will also visit the central offices of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) and the vaccination centre at the state fair in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi.