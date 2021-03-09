President meets health experts on Tuesday, ahead of Cabinet’s new lockdown decisions

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday is meeting the island’s epidemiologists advising the government to review the coronavirus state of play ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Cabinet meeting.

That is when final decisions will be taken on the loosening of lockdown measures as of next week with top on the agenda the opening of restaurants, cafes and and other catering venues as of Tuesday, March 16.

Among the decisions to be taken is the possibility of the number of sms for movement approval to be increased from two to three. And for the 9pm to 5am curfew to be extended by a few hours, according to insiders.

The return of all students to classes as of next week is also a cause of concern for the government considering that the number of new cases recorded in recent days is far from encouraging.

Especially in coastal Limassol where most of the new cases have been reported. However, no mini lockdown is on the cards, insiders also said.

Restaurateurs and café owners all across Cyprus are calling for opening hours to get extended to midnight but this seems to be a very unlikely scenario for now.