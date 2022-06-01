NewsLocalPresident marks third anniversary of GESY

President marks third anniversary of GESY

The General Health System (GESY) has coped with the difficult conditions of the pandemic and is receiving universal support from the citizens, said President Nicos Anastasiades, adding that the improvement of the quality of health services and the strengthening of the supervision of GESY continue with the Recovery and Resilience Plan “Cyprus-tomorrow” and the channeling of resources, worth €81 million.

In his message for the third anniversary of GESY, the President described it as the biggest social reform in the country and stated proud of the Health System.

