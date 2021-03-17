President makes dramatic appeal to Limassolians to respect covid measures

President Nicos Anastasiades has warned Limassol citizens of strict local measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus if they continue the violation of the health decrees in place.

In a televised dramatic address to the nation, the President, who is a Limassolian himself, also made clear he would not allow the reckless actions of a minority to endanger the entire country.

Anastasiades was referring to the carnival gathering on Sunday at Limassol marina where hundreds of people took to the streets in defiance of the health measures.

“We believe, and we have evidence to prove it, that we are very close to finally combatting the pandemic, but I need to emphasize that the battle is not over yet,” he said.

“For the last time, before the epidemiological data forces us to take new strict and possibly local measures, I call on all my fellow citizens to realise that I will not allow the country, due to the reckless and unconscious behaviour of a minority, to suffer in its entirety,” he added.

The President also pointed out that Limassol General Hospital – the second largest in Cyprus – is already overfull and that Limassolians account for 70 per cent of the occupied beds nationwide.

From March 1st to the 15th, Limassol permanent residents accounted for about 90 per cent of coronavirus deaths, he added.

Over the past two weeks the coastal district accounted for 2,788, or 61 per cent, of the 4,571 cases recorded in Cyprus.