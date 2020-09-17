President lays foundation stone of University of Cyprus’ medical school

President Nicos Anastasiades has laid the foundation stone for the building of the Department of Medical and Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus.

The President on Wednesday also reaffirmed the government’s will to support and strengthen cooperation with universities which, he noted, is beneficial to Cyprus.

The building, which will bear the name of Dr. Artemis Hadjipanayis, who funded the project with €3 million, was designed by architects KTPCG and will be built by A. Aristotelous Construction Ltd.

The President laid the foundation stone along with a time capsule containing coins and banknotes currently in circulation, newspaper cuttings referring to the building, and other material related to the project.

In his speech, Anastasiades referred to the importance of the University of Cyprus and the efforts of the government to secure the availability of jobs for graduates.

Anastasiades expressed certainty that the new building would be fully utilised and constitute a place of creative and upgraded activity for the University of Cyprus.

(CNA)