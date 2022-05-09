President launches agreement implementation on lifting development restrictions in British Bases area

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday morning officially launches the implementation of a 2014 agreement lifting restrictions on property development within the non-military areas of the British Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus.

Citing it as a ‘historic’ day, a presidential palace announcement also said the agreement was achieved on January 15, 2014 between President Anastasiades and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The agreement opens up significant economic, tourist and commercial prospects in municipalities and communities that fall within the Bases in Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

The UK and Cyprus have issued a joint statement about the regulation of non-military development in the Sovereign Base Areas.

“The UK Government and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus announce today the start of implementation, on 16 May 2022, of the bilateral Arrangement reached in 2014 concerning the regulation of non-military development in the Bases. This is an important milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two states, epitomising the partnership, close collaboration and ties we have shared for more than six decades.

“The conclusion of the negotiations, and the end of the environmental consultation phase, signifies the beginning of the implementation of the new ‘non-military development’ regime, a planning system which will allow more development opportunities in the Bases.

“Developed between the two governments and in consultation with environmental and business groups, as well as local communities, this new planning system means the lifting of many restrictions on land and property development within the Bases.

“Planning zones and policies, similar to those in the Republic of Cyprus, will be applied in the Bases as of 16 May 2022, except in areas related to military and security requirements. The rights of all land and property owners will continue to be safeguarded no matter where they reside, and environmentally sensitive areas will be protected.

“The new policies and accompanying maps will be published in their final form on 16 May 2022, and will be available for inspection by any member of the public. From 16 May 2022, property owners will then be able to submit planning and building applications under the new regime. At the same time, for a period of four months from the publication, any member of the public will also be able to submit objections, to inform future changes.

“The implementation of the Arrangement is a demonstration of the commitment of both states to honour their obligations under the Treaty of Establishment and to safeguard the prosperity of the current and future residents, and property owners in general, in the Sovereign Base Areas.”