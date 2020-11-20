President intervenes to open slaughterhouses

The decision of the owner of CYPRA slaughterhouse to suspend its operation caused concern in the market and pressure about lack of meat. This forced the President to decide the immediate reopening of the two slaughterhouses under conditions and terms.

Director of Veterinary Services Christodoulos Pipis told philenews that the closure of CYPRA would definitely affect the meat market since the said slaughterhouse is the only one dealing with bovine animals.

The slaughterhouses will open but will be closely monitored by a special committee comprising of people from four Ministries.