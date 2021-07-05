President instructs opening of bank account in support of those affected by the fires

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has given instructions for an account to be opened in the Central Bank of Cyprus in which people can deposit their contribution in support of those affected by the fires over the weekend in Larnaca and Limassol districts, a Presidency press release says on Monday.

The account number is 6001027

IBAN: CY 42 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1027

President Anastasiades, the press release says, “expresses his thanks for the great response and solidarity shown by people, who are reinforcing the state`s will to stand by those affected in practice.”