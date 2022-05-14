President inaugurates new wing of EOKA Melathron

President Nicos Anastasiades inaugurated the new rehabilitation wing of ΕΟΚΑ ’55-’59 Fighters Melathron, named “Overseas Greeks Wing”, and is being honored for his continued support to the foundation.

The ceremony took place on Saturday in the presence of the House President, the Health Minister and other officials.

President Anastasiades said the new wing will upgrade the services offered and will contribute to the sector of public health.

He also praised the EOKA Fighters Melathron and its work noting that the state will continue supporting it.