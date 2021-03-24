President in Athens to attends celebrations for bicentennial of Greece’s independence

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, arrived in Athens, on Tuesday March 23, to attend Greece’s official celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Revolution of 1821.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Anastasiades was welcomed at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport by the Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameos, with the honorary presence of a military unit.

Today, Wednesday, March 24, the Cypriot President will meet with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Maximos Mansion. After the meeting, the Cypriot President and the Greek Prime Minister will make statements to the press.

Subsequently, President Anastasiades will meet with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Later on, he will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, who will represent Russia in the bicentennial celebrations of Greece’s independence.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Anastasiades and his spouse Andri Anastasiades will participate in an event at the National Gallery of Greece, the collection of which comprises artworks related to the Greek Revolution of 1821. In the evening, the Cypriot President will attend and address an official dinner hosted by the Greek President.

On the day of the 200th anniversary, Thursday, March 25, President Anastasiades will attend the military parade, after the completion of which he will make joint statements with the Greek leadership and the visiting heads of state.

