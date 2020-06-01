President hails today’s start of stage two of GHS as ‘historic’

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hailed today’s start of phase two of the general health scheme (GHS) which covers inpatient care as historic.

In a televised address, Anastasiades said all feel — citizens, the Government, the parties and institutions — should feel proud.

And he added: “It is a truly historic day because we come to realize a long-standing vision of our country; the start of implementing its second stage brings the General Health Scheme into completion, a scheme that has been eluding us for decades.”

He congratulated all those who have contributed in reaching this point.

“It is my strong belief that the best possible provision of health services is an obligation of the state and also the right of every citizen, which we who are in position of authority have a duty to serve with the highest respect.

“As we are at the stage of coming out of the unprecedented health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all I can say is that I am proud of what we have achieved together.”

Anastasiades said that this was “the most opportune moment, now that the health system of our country is gaining the confidence it has lacked for so many years, to take this big step and offer our fellow citizens the overall, effective and interdependent health system we have been dreaming about for decades.

As of today, our country has nothing to be jealous about as far as the health sector is concerned, among the most advanced countries in the world,” he said.

And he concluded: “I am certain that in spite of the difficulties that we are going to face at first, all problems likely to arise will be overcome with patience and understanding by all. I also wish to send a message to the medical, nursing, paramedic and administrative personnel of the health sector. Our country has confidence in you. You have proved that you are worthy of this trust.”