Cyprus President flies to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is flying to Paris on Wednesday evening for a morning meeting on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, it was officially announced.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of energy and defence, on issues high on the EU agenda and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Haralambos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos and the President’s Adviser on Energy Issues George Lakkotrypis, who was the energy minister up until last month, will be accompanying Anastasiades.

Anastasiades and Macron will give a joint press conference after their talks.