President Anastasiades flies to Geneva for informal talks on Cyprus, prospects appear slim

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday is flying to Geneva as UN-brokered informal talks on the Cyprus problem begin in Geneva on the future of negotiations.

The talks, from Tuesday to Thursday, is an attempt to look for a way forward in resuming peace talks that collapsed in mid-2017.

Prospects for progress appear slim, with each side sticking to their respective positions.

Greek Cypriots say Cyprus should be reunited under a federal umbrella, citing relevant United Nations resolutions.

The newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader who is the voice of Turkish President Racep Erdogan has called for a two-state resolution.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 with Ankara still maintaining troops in the breakaway north in full violation of international law and order.

Discussions in Geneva will also be attended by representatives of Greece, Turkey and Britain, guarantor powers of the EU-member state under a convoluted system that granted the island independence.