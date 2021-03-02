News Local President expresses to UN SG readiness to engage in Geneva informal meeting

President expresses to UN SG readiness to engage in Geneva informal meeting

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres his readiness and determination to engage with true political will in the talks which will take place during an informal meeting on the Cyprus problem, in Geneva, between 27 and 29 April.

In a letter of reply to Guterres` invitation sent today, President Anastasiades “expresses his satisfaction about the invitation he received for the informal conference on Cyprus, in Geneva, between 27 and 29 April,” a written statement by the Director of the President`s Press Office Victoras Papadopoulos says.

Papadopoulos adds that, he also conveyed “his thanks to the UN SG for his efforts and Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem Jane Holl Lute`s efforts, to reach an agreement in relation to convening the conference on specific dates.”

“President Anastasiades reiterated once more his readiness and determination to engage with true political will in the talks of the informal conference in order to find the common ground which will lead to the resumption of talks to reach a viable and functional solution, on the basis of the work done so far, the mutual understanding recorded on November, 25, 2019 in Berlin, UN resolutions and decisions, EU principles and values and the various High Level Agreements,” the written statement reads.

The UN announced on February 24, that an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue will take place 27-29 April, to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, within a foreseeable horizon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleEMA issues advice on use of REGN-COV2 antibody combination
Next articleOver 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old regarding a case of stealing a watch. Specifically a businessman told the police that on 1 March he visited...
Read more
Local

The man behind the reaction against El Diablo song

gavriella -
Demetris Pantopolis is the man who on 25 February started a campaign on his social media account against the song El Diablo which will...
Read more
Local

Over 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave

gavriella -
A plan to manage a possible 3rd pandemic wave in Cyprus includes, among other things, the use of 300 additional hospital beds in wards, as...
Read more
Local

President expresses to UN SG readiness to engage in Geneva informal meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres his readiness and determination to engage with true political will in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old regarding a case of stealing a watch. Specifically a businessman told the police that on 1 March he visited...
Read more
Local

The man behind the reaction against El Diablo song

gavriella -
Demetris Pantopolis is the man who on 25 February started a campaign on his social media account against the song El Diablo which will...
Read more
Local

Over 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave

gavriella -
A plan to manage a possible 3rd pandemic wave in Cyprus includes, among other things, the use of 300 additional hospital beds in wards, as...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros