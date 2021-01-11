News Local President expresses to Lute readiness to take part in informal five-party conference

President expresses to Lute readiness to take part in informal five-party conference

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to Jane Holl Lute, UN Secretary General`s Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem his readiness to take part in an informal five-party conference in the context of a letter the UNSG sent on October 26, Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos has said, announcing that a National Council, the country`s top advisory body, would be convened on January 14.

In a statement issued following a two-hour meeting President Anastasiades had with Lute at the Presidential Palace, Koushos -said the meeting was constructive in relation to convening an informal five-party meeting under the aegis of UN Secretary General and said the President “expressed his readiness to take part in the informal five-party meeting in the context of the UN SG`s letter, dated October, 2020.”

Koushos also said that President Anastasiades expressed his wish that the informal conference would lead to a substantial resumption of talks, which will aim to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework.

The Government Spokesperson stressed the importance of promoting concrete confidence building measures, as was the UN Secretary General`s request, which will create the appropriate climate and prospects to achieve the goal of a Cyprus solution.

He added that President Anastasiades noted that unilateral actions are not conducive in creating the appropriate climate nor to they help in the successful outcome of a new dialogue.

According to Koushos, Lute briefed President Anastasiades on the UN Secretary General`s intention to convent an informal five-party conference within February 2021.

He also announced that the President has convened a meeting of the National Council on Thursday, January 14, at 1100 hours local time, during which he will brief political party leaders on his meeting with Lute.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, n the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleAll available appointments for vaccinations ran out

Top Stories

Local

President expresses to Lute readiness to take part in informal five-party conference

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to Jane Holl Lute, UN Secretary General`s Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem his readiness to take part...
Read more
Local

All available appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
The Portal for COVID-19 Vaccinations opened with new appointments for people over 80 opened at midnight on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, even though...
Read more
Local

More than 350,000 SMS for movement on first day of lockdown

gavriella -
The first day of lockdown went by smoothly. According to the Deputy Ministry of Innovation, some 378,199 messages have been sent. The most popular...
Read more
Local

App informing contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases coming soon

gavriella -
As of next week, a new app will operate by the Deputy Ministry of Research, which will alert the user whether he/she is a...
Read more
Local

Only five intensive care units available

gavriella -
Last night, there were just five available intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, something that forced the State Health Services Organization OKYpY to make...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

All available appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
The Portal for COVID-19 Vaccinations opened with new appointments for people over 80 opened at midnight on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, even though...
Read more
Local

More than 350,000 SMS for movement on first day of lockdown

gavriella -
The first day of lockdown went by smoothly. According to the Deputy Ministry of Innovation, some 378,199 messages have been sent. The most popular...
Read more
Local

App informing contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases coming soon

gavriella -
As of next week, a new app will operate by the Deputy Ministry of Research, which will alert the user whether he/she is a...
Read more
Local

Only five intensive care units available

gavriella -
Last night, there were just five available intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, something that forced the State Health Services Organization OKYpY to make...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros