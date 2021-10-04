President expects the UNSG to appoint new special envoy on the Cyprus issue

The President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Government expect the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy on the Cyprus issue, who will assist the efforts for the resumption of the negotiation process, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos has said.

Pelekanos, who was speaking after a National Council meeting on Monday, also stressed that the proposals submitted by President Anastasiades to the UNSG do not deviate from the High-Level Agreements and UN Security Council resolutions on the Cyprus issue.

President Anastasiades briefed on Monday, during a meeting of the National Council, the top advisory body to the President on Cyprus issue, the leaders of the political parties on the latest developments and on his efforts for the resumption of the negotiations.

The Government Spokesman stated that President Anastasiades briefed extensively on what has been discussed in his meeting in New York with the UN Secretary General, as well as on the outcome of the informal tripartite meeting in New York with the UN Secretary General and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community.

Pelekanos also said that the political leaders expressed their views on various issues raised in the meeting, President Anastasiades listened carefully to their suggestions and they exchanged views in a constructive atmosphere.

Replying to a question, Spokesman said that the President and the Government expect that the UNSG will proceed with the implementation of what has been agreed during the informal lunch, which is the appointment of a special envoy that will assist the efforts to resume the negotiation process.

Invited to comment on the position of the AKEL Secretary General that President Anastasiades proposals go beyond the position for the resumption of negotiations from the point they were left in Crans Montana, Pelekanos said that it is the UN Secretary General himself who has asked the leaders of the two communities to submit proposals and ideas in order to overcome the deadlock.

“All the efforts made by our side fall within this framework, without deviating in any way from what is provided in the High-Level Agreements and the resolutions of the UN Security Council. It`s the Turkish Cypriot side that is submitting proposals that are outside from what the Security Council resolutions provide”, he concluded.

On September 27, UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, had a lunch, in New York, with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, to discuss about the way forward as regards efforts to solve the problem of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.