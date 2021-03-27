President: Development projects and vaccinations to kickstart economy

Development projects and tackling the pandemic through the vaccination programme will boost the economic recovery to 2019 growth rate levels, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

On Saturday the President toured three major infrastructures projects, underway in Limassol, namely the city’s new football stadium in Kolossi, new housing projects of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation in Pano Polemidia and the integrated Casino Resort in Zakaki.

“The management so far of the pandemic and not abandoning development projects provide an alternative boost (to the economy) and I believe while concurrently dealing with the pandemic through the vaccination programme, our economy will kickstart and we will reach growth levels before 2020, that is, those recorded until 2019,” the President said speaking to the press.

Noting that growth prospects exist, the President added that Cyprus “is an attractive investment destination and if we successfully deal with the Cyprus problem, we will have a prosperous country which has prospects, future and, especially, conditions for a prosperous society through government policies.”

Replying to a question on alternative ideas on attracting investments following the termination of the Cyprus Investment Scheme, Anastasiades said the authorities began consultation with studies conducted by the Finance Ministry and the Economic Council.

“I hope we will be in a position to announce incentives aiming to attract investors soon,” the President concluded.

(CNA)