News Local President: Development projects and vaccinations to kickstart economy

President: Development projects and vaccinations to kickstart economy

Development projects and tackling the pandemic through the vaccination programme will boost the economic recovery to 2019 growth rate levels, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

On Saturday the President toured three major infrastructures projects, underway in Limassol, namely the city’s new football stadium in Kolossi, new housing projects of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation in Pano Polemidia and the integrated Casino Resort in Zakaki.

“The management so far of the pandemic and not abandoning development projects provide an alternative boost (to the economy) and I believe while concurrently dealing with the pandemic through the vaccination programme, our economy will kickstart and we will reach growth levels before 2020, that is, those recorded until 2019,” the President said speaking to the press.

Noting that growth prospects exist, the President added that Cyprus “is an attractive investment destination and if we successfully deal with the Cyprus problem, we will have a prosperous country which has prospects, future and, especially, conditions for a prosperous society through government policies.”

Replying to a question on alternative ideas on attracting investments following the termination of the Cyprus Investment Scheme, Anastasiades said the authorities began consultation with studies conducted by the Finance Ministry and the Economic Council.

“I hope we will be in a position to announce incentives aiming to attract investors soon,” the President concluded.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident: Registration of halloumi as PDO will help increase exports
Next articlePresident: Turkey received EU promises provided it will honour its obligations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 250,...
Read more
Local

“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

gavriella -
A protest march entitled “OS Dame” meaning “Up to Here” is currently taking place in Nicosia, from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace. The...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Thieves go into a house from balcony and steal jewelry

gavriella -
The Police in Paphos are investigating a case of breaking into a house and stealing jewelry. According to the Police, yesterday a woman from Emba...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros