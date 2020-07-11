President: Decision to convert Hagia Sophia to mosque a provocation to civilised world

Τhe conversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque is another provocation to the civilised world and the international bodies that represent it, President, Nicos Anastasiades, has said on Twitter.

“The Turkish move constitutes a historic distortion and a desecration of a world heritage monument which has a special value for Christians all over the world,” he added.

Furthermore, the Presidency of the Republic issued a statement condemning the conversion of the Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque, noting that it will report the new Turkish provocation in all international fora.

“For centuries Hagia Sophia has been a symbol of Christianity where East meets the West, as well as an integral part of the civilization of the whole world,” the Presidency said.

The decision to convert it to a mosque “constitutes a provocation against the world’s cultural heritage and a violation of every rule of the international law, the values and principles of the UN and UNESCO and a violation of the international treaties for the preservation of such monuments.”

(CNA)