Cyprus President congratulates Limassolian sailing star Pavlos Kontides

President Nicos Anastasiades has congratulated Cypriot sailing star Pavlos Kontides who ranked fourth on Sunday in the Men’s One Person Dinghy category in Tokyo’s Olympics.

“Keep raising the bar higher and higher, you are a shining example for every Cypriot athlete,” the President said in a Tweet.

“You keep making us very proud,” he added.

Kontides, fighting for a medal till the very last moment, lost the bronze for a mere three penalty points, coming sixth in the medal race and taking overall fourth place with 88 penalty points.

Matt Wearn of Australia took gold, Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia was 2nd and Hermann Tomasgaard secured the bronze.

It’s Cyprus’ best position in the Olympic Games, following a Kontides bronze medal in the 2012 London Games.