President briefs National Council on preparations and goals ahead of Geneva conference

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades informed the National Council, the country’s top advisory body comprised of political party leaders, of the preparations and goals and strategy to be followed during an informal 5+1 conference on Cyprus which is set to take place in Geneva under UN aegis next week.

In a written statement Deputy Government Spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas said that Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Health Constantinos Ioannou, as well as the Greek Cypriot side’s Negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis took part in the meeting.

“During the meeting President Anastasiades briefed the National Council members of the preparation which has taken place in view of the informal conference for the Cyprus problem in Geneva, between 27 and 29 April, which UN Secretary General has convened, as well as of the work produced so far on specific issues,” Sentonas said.

He also informed them of the programme and the structure of the informal conference as has been set by the United Nations and outlined further the goals and strategy which our side will follow during the Geneva informal conference, he added.

President Anastasiades departs for Geneva in the morning of April 26th accompanied by political party leaders, the spokesperson said.

He also noted that during the meeting, members of the National Council were briefed by the President about the state of affairs in Cyprus in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as about the measures framework the government intents to take.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021.